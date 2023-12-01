10 concerts in 10 days: Major music festival kicks off in Pak Nam Pran

Pak Nam Pran is about to host the ‘Lomwongman Music Pranburi’ festival, a major music festival spanning ten days, from December 1st to 10th, 2023.

Organized by the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization in collaboration with Lomwongman and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the festival gets underway on Friday night (Dec 1) and is set against the scenic backdrop of Maharaj Field by the sea.

Over 200 shops and a parade of food trucks will complement the musical extravaganza, offering a diverse range of culinary delights along the beachfront area.

Lomwongman Music Pranburi Artist Schedule

December 1 : The festival kicks off with Sea Lost, the rock icon, and ‘Kratae – Kratay RSiam’, known for their flamboyant performances.

December 2 : Joey Phuwasit, a rock star from the Northeast with 190 million views on his song, shares the stage with 'Nah Na Thong' and the legendary bar scene duo, 'DUO-MAY '.

December 3 : 'KLEAR', the queen of heartbreak songs, performs alongside the sweet and spicy 'Liu Achariya'.

December 4 : The intense rock band 'Big Ass' and 'Sky Pass', famous for 'Nam Tai Saok', take over the stage.

December 5 : A playful performance by an artist known for the hit 'Kon Mee Jao', followed by the 'Future Band' and 'Tom Dundee', guaranteeing an unforgettable experience.

December 6 : 'Holiday' sets the stage for a historic celebration of 40 years of 'Carabao', along with the legendary rock band 'Silly Fools'.

December 7 : The Joker Family (Ball Chernyim, Tuk Boriboon, Bobby 3.50), Pu Jarn Long Mike, & Ken Noi Royleela bring their unique flair.

December 8 : 'Da Endorphine' – Prang Prangthip, showcases her powerful rock vocals.

December 9 : 'Mintra Inthira' and Ekachai Sriwichai deliver an electrifying performance.

: ‘Mintra Inthira’ and Ekachai Sriwichai deliver an electrifying performance. December 10: The festival concludes with rock star ‘Mai Charoenpura’.

Tickets for the ‘Lomwongman Music Pranburi’ festival are available online via the Line Official system (@lomwongmans) or at the event itself, priced between 250-300 THB.

For more information and updates, visit Lomwongman Fun Network.

