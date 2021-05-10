10 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

On Monday (10 May), health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,305.

9 of the new cases were reported in Hua Hin.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,305 total cases in the province, 340 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 961 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 9 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 16 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

10 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +9 (916 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (208 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (17 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (103 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (15 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (22 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

