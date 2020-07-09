10-year Thai passport launches

A new Thai passport was launched on Wednesday, with a plan to increase its validity for up to 10 years from next month.

The revamped passport was designed to increase security, both for the holder and the country. New features include an embossed signature and other biometric data, according to the consular department.

It also features key historical places from the Sukhothai to Rattanakosin periods printed on every page, to provide knowledge for the holders, according to the announcement.

A Thai passport is currently valid for five years from the date of issue.

The department said it planned to increase the expiry period to up to 10 years next month.

