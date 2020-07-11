107 illegal migrants arrested in one day

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
9
Sa Kaeo Immigration officials, in cooperation with border officials and Thai military officials have arrested 107 illegal migrants in the past 24 hours. (Photo: The Pattaya News)

107 illegal Cambodian migrants were rounded up yesterday in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo through a joint effort of the immigration officers, border police and the military.

General Tharaphong Malakham, commander of the Burapha Armed Forces ordered military personnel to stay on high alert along the eastern border for migrants trying to enter the country illegally.

Thai authorities and medical personnel are extremely concerned about the possibility of the Covid-19 infections being brought into the country through land borders.

34 of the migrants were caught in the northern province of Phichit after villagers and security teams told immigration they believed Cambodians were in the area and being transported illegally through the border for a fee of 3,000 baht per person.

34 of the illegal migrants were found in Ban Khao Luk Chang, Pichit province. (Photo: The Pattaya News)

Checkpoints in Sa Kaeo and information from locals in Ta Phraya helped successfully locate the remaining migrants. Totally, 58 men and 49 women were arrested.

The deportation of these illegal migrants is now being processed.

Original writer: Jack Burton
Source: The Thaiger

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR