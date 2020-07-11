107 illegal migrants arrested in one day

107 illegal Cambodian migrants were rounded up yesterday in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo through a joint effort of the immigration officers, border police and the military.

General Tharaphong Malakham, commander of the Burapha Armed Forces ordered military personnel to stay on high alert along the eastern border for migrants trying to enter the country illegally.

Thai authorities and medical personnel are extremely concerned about the possibility of the Covid-19 infections being brought into the country through land borders.

34 of the migrants were caught in the northern province of Phichit after villagers and security teams told immigration they believed Cambodians were in the area and being transported illegally through the border for a fee of 3,000 baht per person.

Checkpoints in Sa Kaeo and information from locals in Ta Phraya helped successfully locate the remaining migrants. Totally, 58 men and 49 women were arrested.

The deportation of these illegal migrants is now being processed.

Original writer: Jack Burton

Source: The Thaiger

