11 countries must still do the full 14 days ASQ quarantine

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced the names of 11 countries that have been deemed to be carrying new Covid-19 mutations.

Any tourists arriving from these countries will still be required to do the full 14 days quarantine when they arrive in Thailand.

Thailand from 1 April the quarantine period will be reduced, but with some restrictions remaining.

The lists of the countries, on the African continent, that will still be required to complete the full 14 days quarantine: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania.

The Ministry of Public Health says they will update the lists every 2 weeks.

Covid variants are showing up in other parts of the world as scientists consider the efficacy of the current vaccines in limiting the symptoms of infection.

Foreign travellers, who can carry proof of their vaccination against Covid, will be permitted to visit 6 tourism provinces starting next month: Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani ( Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Koh tao.)

Source: The Thaiger

comments