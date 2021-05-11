11 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday (11 May), health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,323.

17 of the new cases were reported in Hua Hin.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,305 total cases in the province, 337 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 982 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 13 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

11 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +17 (933 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (208 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (17 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (103 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (15 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (23 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

