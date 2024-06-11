11th Pa La-U Fruit and Good Products Festival to highlight durian and local produce

If you like eating durian, there’s a festival happening later this month that you really need to know about.

The Hua Hin District Chief is inviting everyone to taste the renowned Pa La-U durians at the 11th Pa La-U Fruit and Good Products Festival, scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 3, 2024.

This year’s event will showcase grade A durians selected from local orchards, available to consumers for 250 THB per kilogram.

On June 10, 2024, Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the district chief of Hua Hin, announced that the highly anticipated Pa La-U durians, grown in Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict, are now in season.

These durians have received the Geographical Indication (GI) mark, signifying their quality and unique regional characteristics. The festival, organized in collaboration with the Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, aims to provide a direct sales channel for durian, promote agricultural tourism, and generate income for the local community.

Throughout the event, local farmers will offer Pa La-U durians, including the Mon Thong and Chanee varieties, along with other fruits such as rambutan, mangosteen, and pineapple. Visitors can purchase these products at the OTOP Product Display Center in Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict, with durians uniformly priced at 250 THB per kilogram across all vendors.

Additionally, the festival will feature products from housewife groups, OTOP products, agricultural fair items, fruits, flowers, ornamental plants, agricultural tools, furniture, and factory goods. Evening performances by artists and singers will add to the festive atmosphere.

In addition to enjoying the delicious Pa La-U durians, tourists will have the opportunity to explore the way of life in the Thai hill tribe villages and visit the Pa La-U Waterfall.

The Mon Thong variety of Pa La-U durian holds special significance as it was bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra (the Princess Mother) to the Border Patrol Police for planting in Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict during her visit to open Anand School at Ban Pa La-U on May 19, 1966. This variety, cultivated in the unique environment of Pa La-U, known for its high altitude, favorable climate, and fertile soil, is grown using organic farming methods.

The resulting durians are prized for their high quality, sweet taste, thick flesh, fine texture, pale yellow color, dry flesh with more fat than sweetness, small shriveled seeds, and mild aroma. These distinctive characteristics have made Pa La-U durians a favorite among durian enthusiasts.

The durians received the GI mark from the Department of Intellectual Property on July 3, 2014, indicating their specific cultivation area and enhancing their value as a prominent local product. The right to use the GI mark is held by local farmers who collectively maintain the quality, standards, reputation, and unique local identity of these durians.

