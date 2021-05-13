13 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one week on Thursday (13 May).

According to health officials, the province reported 41 new cases, bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,379.

Health officials say many of the new cases are linked to the cluster detected at a pineapple processing factory in Hua Hin.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,338 total cases in the province, 358 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,017 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 14 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

