13 people arrested for violating Emergency Decree

Police in Bangkok arrested 13 people at a roof-top bar in the Phra Khanong area. The bar staff served alcohol to customers, violating the city’s ban on booze sales at restaurants.

Under the emergency regulations in Bangkok, bars, and nightclubs are ordered to close. Restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol to customers until the coronavirus situation improves.

Phra Khanong police raided the rooftop bar off Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Chak sub-district after a tip that bar was serving alcohol.

Police say multiple customers were drinking at the venue and were not abiding by disease control measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

The 13 people arrested face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree.

Source: The Pattaya News

