14 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports another rise in new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported another rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 14).

According to health officials, the province reported 52 new cases, bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,431.

Health officials say 49 of the new cases were found in Hua Hin, with many linked to the cluster detected at a pineapple processing factory on the Cha-Am/Pranburi bypass road.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,431 total cases in the province, 402 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,029 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 15 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

14 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +49 (1,031 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (209 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (21 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +3 (107 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (15 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (23 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

comments