15 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 15), 12 of which were in Hua Hin.

The cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,444.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,444 total cases in the province, 389 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,051 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 14 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

15 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +12 (1,043 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (209 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +1 (22 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (107 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (15 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (23 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

