15 people considered ‘high risk’ following a new local transmission in Koh Samui

15 people considered at high risk after a 57-year-old French woman, visiting Koh Samui has tested positive for Covid-19, days after completing the mandatory 14 day quarantine.

Veerasak Lorthongkham, director of Koh Samui Hospital said on Friday that the woman was being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital and her husband and son are being closely monitored.

The woman and her family arrived in Bangkok on Thai Airways International flight TG933 from Paris on Sept 30. They were quarantined in Samut Prakan for 14 days before travelling to Samui on Oct 15 on a Bangkok Airways flight.

Health officials have conducted tests on 15 people considered to be high-risk and have isolated them while waiting for results. Another 42 people believed to be at low risk are also being monitored.

Bangkok Airways has not yet released a statement on the tracking of passengers on the woman’s flight from Bangkok to Samui.

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

