15 Schools ordered shut down after 1 hour of reopening

15 schools in Mae Sot province were ordered to shut down today after just an hour of reopening, following a report that 5 children were tested positive of the Covid virus.

Today is the first day of schools nationwide to resume classes after a month of closure ordered by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The order came after a vendor in Mae Sot district reportedly tested positive for Covid and was taken to a local hospital along with dozens more who were in close contact with him.

“Yesterday, further test results showed five children related to the patient were also infected,” says a news source. “This led to the shutdown of all 15 schools in the municipal and also the community where the patients reside.

Source: Thai Visa | The Nation

