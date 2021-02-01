15 Schools ordered shut down after 1 hour of reopening

Larry Cadiz
Students lined up at schoolyard before classes starts. (Image: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

15 schools in Mae Sot province were ordered to shut down today after just an hour of reopening, following a report that 5 children were tested positive of the Covid virus.

Today is the first day of schools nationwide to resume classes after a month of closure ordered by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The order came after a vendor in Mae Sot district reportedly tested positive for Covid and was taken to a local hospital along with dozens more who were in close contact with him.

“Yesterday, further test results showed five children related to the patient were also infected,” says a news source. “This led to the shutdown of all 15 schools in the municipal and also the community where the patients reside.

Source: Thai Visa | The Nation

Larry Cadiz
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

