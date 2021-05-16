16 May: 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 15), 65 of which were in Hua Hin.

Provincial health chief, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, said that 62 of cases were linked to the cluster at the pineapple factory.

The cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,510.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,510 total cases in the province, 430 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,053 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 13 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

16 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +65 (1,108 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (209 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (22 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (107 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (16 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (23 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

