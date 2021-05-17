17 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports just 4 new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 4 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (May 17), a significant fall from the 66 new cases reported on Sunday.

The cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,514.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,514 total cases in the province, 448 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,062 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 14 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,488 doses of the vaccine have administered to people in the province so far. Of those, 10,147 have received both doses.

comments