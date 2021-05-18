18 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 8 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (May 18).

Of the new cases, 6 were found through proactive case finding, 1 case was linked to the cluster at the pineapple factory and one case was found outside of Hua Hin.

The cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,522.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,522 total cases in the province, 448 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,080 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 14 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,539 doses of the vaccine have administered to people in the province so far. Of those, 10,188 have received both doses.

comments