1st group of migrant workers discharged from field hospital

After being tested and monitored by health workers during the quarantine period at the field hospital in Samut Sakhon province, 292 migrant workers were discharged after being declared ‘free from Covid’ infections.

The recovered migrants were given Covid-free certificates issued by the provincial public health office.

They waved goodbye to doctors and healthcare workers before being taken in military trucks to the Central Shrimp Market where they live and work.

Upon the arrival at the market, they were openly welcomed back by fellow migrants.

Samut Sakhon Deputy Governor Thiraphat Khatchamat says other workers at the market who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been treated and were also given a clean bill of health.

Meanwhile, chief public health officer Naretrit Khatthasima said about 300 more migrants who have recovered are expected to be discharged today from the field hospital that was set up in the provincial stadium.

The shrimp market is expected to reopen at the end of this month, says the deputy governor.

Source: Bangkok Post

