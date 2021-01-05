2 kidnapped children in Bangkok tracked down by social media users

A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children kidnapped in the capital. A 7-year-old boy named only as “B”, and an 8-year-old unnamed girl.

They were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district close to their home at the time of the incident. According to a source, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.

When the children did not return home after the mall had closed the boy’s father named Viroj went to file a police report.

While officers examined security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media requesting to anyone who might have seen the children.

He was afterward contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed tired and hungry.

Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.

Officials finally found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking with a man who was immediately arrested.

He has since been named as 27-year-old Chaiyo Charoenwai and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station.

Source: thairesidents.com

comments