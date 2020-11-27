2 suspects in police custody for shooting protected hornbill

A great hornbill died after 5 days of medical treatment from a critical gunshot wound. 2 suspects are now in police custody and officials have found a .22 caliber rifle.

The injured bird was found by a tourist near the Khiriphet waterfall on Koh Chang. The hornbill was treated at the Nuern Plub Wan animal hospital in Chon Buri. The great hornbill’s condition rapidly declined and veterinarian Phadet Siriadmrong says the hornbill suffered brain death.

The great hornbill is listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Thailand’s Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act forbids hunting preserved wild animals. Those found guilty could face up to 4 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Source: The Thaiger

