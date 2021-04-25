20 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 13 cases from Hua Hin

On Sunday (25 April), health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 984.

Of the new cases, 13 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 670.

Of the 984 total cases in the province, 726 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 259 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

17 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

No death was reported.

25 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +13 (670 cases total)

– Pranburi: +6 (166 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (22 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (93 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (4 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (16 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

comments