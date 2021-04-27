21 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 7 in Hua Hin

On Tuesday (27 April), health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,023.

Of the new cases, 7 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 681.

Of the 1,023 total cases in the province, 540 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 481 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

19 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

Two more deaths were also reported.

27 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +7 (681 cases total)

– Pranburi: +9 (189 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (22 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +3 (96 total)

– Thap Sakae: +2 (6 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (16 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

