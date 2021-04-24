23 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 cases from Hua Hin

On Saturday (24 April), health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 964.

Of the new cases, 16 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 657.

Of the 964 total cases in the province, 771 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 191 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged. 41 of these were discharged on Friday (23 April)

16 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

Two more deaths was also reported.

24 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +25 (641 cases total)

Pranburi: +13 (157 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +1 (22 total)

Kui Buri: +2 (13 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +3 (91 total)

Thap Sakae: +0 (3 total)

Bang Saphan: +0 (14 total)

Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

On Saturday, health officials said they now have sufficient beds in field hospitals to support patients.

The new comes as health officials in Thailand reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases, a record number of new cases in the country’s third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases.

