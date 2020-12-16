3 Chinese nationals arrested over banking app fraud in Bangkok

Immigration Police have caught 3 Chinese nationals accused of a phishing scam mimicking the Siam Commercial Bank mobile app.

The men all entered Thailand illegally and are involved in scamming SCB customers by deceiving them into providing their personal data.

Chief of the Immigration Police says Yong Hua and Yue Dian were arrested at a property in the Bangkholaem district. With Pei Hong arrested at a house in Lat Phrao district.

Officers also grabbed a total of 88 items, mobile phones, ATM cards, and bank books.

Officials tracked down the group which had entered Thailand illegally from Taiwan. They had created a fake application copying the mobile banking application of Siam Commercial Bank.

Called SCB Easy to steal millions of baht from several victims’ bank accounts.

Reports say that the gang would communicate to SCB customers by text informing them that the bank’s system was experiencing maintenance. Pursuing them to renew their details.

They would then lead them to a fake app with instructions to enter their personal information and OTP code.

Then they used this information to access the victim’s bank accounts on the real SCB app withdrawing cash which later they changed into cryptocurrency.

Source: Thethaiger.com

