30,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan yet to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Health officials are aiming to vaccinate more than 30,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan who are yet to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials from Prachuap Province Public Health Office have told all relevant agencies to expedite the rollout of the vaccine in the run up to the Songkran holidays.

Officials say they will set up new vaccination centres in every district, as well as setting up secondary vaccination points at sub-district hospitals.

In addition, staff from hospitals throughout the province will provide vaccination services to people at home or in various locations within different communities on a weekly basis.

There will also be another public relations campaign to inform people of how and where they can get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, health officials have reiterated the policy of using community isolation (CI) and home isolation (CI) for people who display only minor or no symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

At both CI and HI, officers call the patient to follow up on symptoms, and there is a referral system in place if the patient’s symptoms worsen, officials said.

The news comes as Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged anyone who plans to engage in activities this Songkran to get a booster vaccine and take an ATK test before and after traveling.

The PM also recommended that vulnerable people, such as the elderly, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women make sure they are fully vaccinated before Songkran.

