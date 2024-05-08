3,500 runners to compete in Hua Hin Marathon this weekend

This Sunday, May 12, 3,500 runners from Thailand and abroad will gather for the 18th Hua Hin Marathon.

The event, which also marks the fourth competition for the Royal Trophy granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, will start at the break of dawn, 3:00 AM, at Wat Khao Krailas.

This year’s marathon, which is also being supported Bluport Hua Hin, stretches the length of Hua Hin, winding through local landmarks and culminating at Khao Takiab Village. The event supports the Preserve Hua Hin Club’s ongoing efforts to protect and develop the local ecosystem, including the 18-acre mangrove forest at Wat Khao Krailas, part of the broader Krailas Ecoproject aimed at sustaining ecotourism and environmental education.

Runners will take part in one of four race distances: the full marathon (42.195 km), which competes for the prestigious Royal Trophy; a half marathon (21 km); a mini marathon (10.5 km); and a fun run (5 km). The variety ensures that all participants, regardless of their skill level, can join in on the festivities and contribute to the cause.

Bluport Shopping Center, a major supporter of the marathon, will be offering refreshments and local delicacies at a special station set up in front of The Square at Bluport. Runners can enjoy popular Hua Hin snacks from the Hua Hin Taste zone and revitalize with Chaba juices.

The shopping center also provides access to substantial restroom facilities and a special promotion exclusive to marathon participants. On May 11, the day before the race, runners who register as new members at the Port Club booth will receive a 100 baht cash coupon with no minimum spend, valid through May 15.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to win premium prizes from Bluport throughout the event day.

For more information, prospective runners and visitors can contact Bluport Hua Hin at 032-905111, follow them on Facebook at Bluport Hua Hin Official, or connect through Line @Bluporthuahin.

comments