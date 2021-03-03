35th Phra Nakhon Khiri Muang Phet event has scheduled during 30 April – 9 May 2021.

3rd March, Phetchaburi – Phranakorn Khiri-Muang Phet Committee & representatives from government agencies and private sectors attended the meeting to consider the timeframe of the 35th Phra Nakhon Khiri Muang Phet event of 2021, arranged at the Phetchaburi city hall.

The Phra Nakhon Khiri-Muang Phet Fair is an annual event in Phetchaburi Province and usually, it takes place in February, but due to the pandemic, it was resolved to postpone the event until now.

This year the organisers agreed to schedule the fair during 30 April – 9 May 2021.

The theme of the event emphasizes the activities in the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park (Khao Wang) because it shows an outstanding identity & the area surrounding Khao Wang is the city of Phetchaburi Province.

The activities include a cultural and traditional show, Sakul Chang Muang Phet, numerous entertainment activities and to promote the tourist attractions of Phetchaburi.

The purpose of this activity is to encourage locals and tourists to create interest to travel to Phetchaburi Province thus promoting the unique activities of the province to be well established.

For Phranakhon Khiri-Mueng Phet is an annual event in Phetchaburi Province that has been organised for a long time.

