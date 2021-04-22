37 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 25 cases from Hua Hin

On Thursday (22 April), health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 897.

Of the new cases, 25 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 616.

Of the 897 total cases in the province, 784 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while 112 have made a full recovery and already been discharged. 14 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

22 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +25 (616 cases total)

Pranburi: +4 (144 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +1 (21 total)

Kui Buri: +0 (11 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +7 (88 total)

Thap Sakae: +0 (3 total)

Bang Saphan: +0 (14 total)

Bang Saphan Noi: +0 (0 total)

