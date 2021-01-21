400 slot machines busted in warehouse raid

In a nationwide crackdown on gambling police in the Isaan province Khon Kaen stormed a warehouse and seized more than 400 slot machines.

Acting on a court warrant police examined the warehouse in the Mueang district.

The locks on the door had been replaced and the police had to break the locks to enter the warehouse.

Inside, sailcloths covered 418 slot machines. Police say the machines were plugged and ready to play.

Officials say they believe the warehouse was connected to an illegal gambling den in the province.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating. There have been various gambling-related busts and raids in recent weeks.

A nationwide crackdown on gambling was launched after a cluster of Covid-19 cases was reported at a Rayong gambling den.

Source: Thethaiger

