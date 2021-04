On Tuesday (19 April), health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections 813.

The total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan right now is 813 people, 745 are hospitalised, and 67 have recovered, while 6 are in very bad condition.

