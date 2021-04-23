44 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 25 cases from Hua Hin

On Friday (23 April), health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 941.

Of the new cases, 25 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 641.

Of the 951 total cases in the province, 790 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 150 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

15 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

One more death was also reported.

23 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +25 (641 cases total)

Pranburi: +13 (157 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +1 (22 total)

Kui Buri: +2 (13 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +3 (91 total)

Thap Sakae: +0 (3 total)

Bang Saphan: +0 (14 total)

Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

While the situation in Prachuap Khiri Khan appears to be stabalising, health officials on Friday reported over 2,000 cases throughout Thailand , the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started.

