47 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 29 cases from Hua Hin

On Wednesday (21 April), health officials reported 47 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 860.

Of the new cases, 29 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 591.

Of the 860 total cases in the province, 787 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while 72 have made a full recovery and already been discharged. 6 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

On Monday, health officials reported the first COVID-19 related death of a patient in Hua Hin.

The 61 year old woman had been receiving treatment at Hua Hin hospital after testing positive for the virus.

21 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +29 (591 cases total)

Pranburi: +16 (140 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +0 (20 total)

Kui Buri: +0 (11 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +2 (81 total)

Thap Sakae: +0 (3 total)

Bang Saphan: +0 (14 total)

Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

