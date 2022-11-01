In today’s world of chronic sleep deprivation, for some people, getting a good night’s sleep is almost impossible to achieve.

Sleepless nights or a lack of sleep is a problem that affects millions of people.

Not getting a healthy amount of sleep can not only negatively impact a person’s overall health and wellbeing but can impact their ability to work and could even take years off their life.

On Saturday (Oct 29) Be Well Medical Clinic held a seminar about sleep apnea and insomnia.

The seminar featured presentations from two leading specialists from Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital: Otorhinolaryngologist Dr. Maythad Uataya and Dr. Kobkan Junhasavasdikul Chief Medical Officer and Integrative Medicine Doctor at the Jin Wellness, Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital.

Attendees were informed about the causes and various treatments that are available to people who suffer from sleeping disorders.

Determining the root cause of a sleeping disorder is the first step in making changes to improve sleep, according to Dr. Kobkan Junhasavasdikul.

Dr. Kobkan, who has over 10 years of experience in integrative and preventative medicine, revealed that as many as 48 percent of older adults have symptoms of insomnia.

Common causes of insomnia include stress, an irregular sleep schedule, poor sleeping habits, mental health disorders like anxiety and depression, physical illnesses and pain, medications, neurological problems, and specific sleep disorders.

Unhealthy habits and routines related to lifestyle and food and drink can increase a person’s risk of insomnia.

Lifestyle habits such as a lack of physical activity, smoking, or simply choosing to take a nap during the day can all lead to insomnia, Dr. Kobkan said.

Choices related to diet can also play a role in sleeping problems such as insomnia.

Caffeine, for example, is a stimulant that can stay in the system for hours making it harder to get to sleep and potentially contributing to insomnia when used in the afternoon and evening.

Dr. Kobkan explained how eating heavy meals and spicy foods can be hard on a person’s digestive process and have the potential to generate sleeping problems when consumed at night.

The consumption of some medications can also cause side effects that result in sleeping problems and insomnia. Examples include blood pressure drugs or SSRIs and antidepressants.

Dr. Kobkan said that leading a more active lifestyle and opting for a more plant based diet can be beneficial in the treatment of insomnia.

The seminar also saw Bangkok based technology developer DoCare present its Sleep Ring smart device, which is set to be available at Be Well.

The Sleep Ring sleep tracker collects data about the body, activity, and sleep using optical heart-rate monitoring, a common technology in fitness trackers.

The ring analyses scores of different data points to track the wearers sleep and activity, transmitting the results to an accompanying app.

The data can be then used as a form of pre-screening with the data able to be presented to a medical professional in order to potentially better treat the condition.

Be Well Medical Clinic will be hosting another seminar on Saturday November 5 on the prevention, detection & treatments of skin cancer.

More information on the event can be found here: https://bewell.co.th/skin-cancer-seminar/

comments