57 local trains to be cancelled due to virus spread

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
-
0
4
PHOTO: Baolau
Thailand State Railway administrator says that abandonment will affect 13 local services on the northern line, 18 on the northeastern tracks, 12 in the southern region and 14 eastern trains.

 

Most of the cancelled trains will start at Hua Lamphong station including trains that are popular with tourists, including services to Kanchanaburi and Hua Hin.

Niruj Maneepun says the move is to support the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s effort to curb the virus’ spread by controlling travel restrictions.

Already all touring and most long-haul trains have been temporarily cancelled due to the pandemic.

With the epicentre centred around seafood markets in coastal Samut Sakhon, has expanded to 63 Thai provinces.

Bangkok has allowed the reopening of 13 types of businesses as long as they follow strict guidelines surrounding safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Thethaiger

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleGreen moss amazed visitors at Hua Hin beach
wp_user_avatar
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017. He was born and raised in Bangladesh, since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has traveled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR