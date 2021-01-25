57 local trains to be cancelled due to virus spread

Most of the cancelled trains will start at Hua Lamphong station including trains that are popular with tourists, including services to Kanchanaburi and Hua Hin.

Niruj Maneepun says the move is to support the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s effort to curb the virus’ spread by controlling travel restrictions.

Already all touring and most long-haul trains have been temporarily cancelled due to the pandemic.

With the epicentre centred around seafood markets in coastal Samut Sakhon, has expanded to 63 Thai provinces.

Bangkok has allowed the reopening of 13 types of businesses as long as they follow strict guidelines surrounding safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Thethaiger