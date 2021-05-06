6 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

On Thursday (6 May), health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,140.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,140 total cases in the province, 279 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 857 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 13 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 18 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

To date, 34 foreigners in Prachuap Khiri Khan tested positive for the virus, compared to 1,106 Thais.

6 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +19 (759 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (207 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +2 (16 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +1 (101 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (12 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

