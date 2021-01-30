600 factories ordered to monitor emissions

To reduce air pollution, hundreds of factories across Thailand are ordered to monitor their emissions. Air quality in Bangkok has reached unhealthy to even hazardous levels in recent weeks due to the excessive levels of the ultra-fine dust PM2.5

Under the new regulations set by the Industry Ministry, factories that are most likely to emit PM2.5 dust are ordered to install continuous emission monitoring systems that will closely monitor emissions 24/7. Around 600 factories, mostly steel and stone mills are under the order. The factories that don’t properly monitor their gas emissions fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Currently, 74 factories in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi as well as 5 in the industrial estates in Eastern Thailand already have the CEMS.

Air quality in most parts of Bangkok is expected to drop on Monday because the changing wind patterns this week will likely trap dust particles over the city.

Source: The Thaiger