On Wednesday, health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin.

Wednesday’s cases brings the total number of cases in Hua Hin during the latest wave of infections to 312.

Throughout the province, Prachuap Khiri Khan now has a total of 427 COVID-19 cases.

The cluster discovered at the Maya Pub is linked to most of the cases in the province.

14 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +64 (312 cases total)

Pranburi: +8 (52 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +3 (10 total)

Kui Buri: +4 (9 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +14 (36 total)

Thap Sakae – 0 (2 total)

Bang Saphan – 0 (6 total)

Bang Saphan Noi – 0 (0 total)

