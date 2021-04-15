73 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin, provincial total passes 500

On Thursday, health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 385.

Prachuap Khiri Khan province now has a total of 525 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials said that 90 percent of cases in the province can be linked to the cluster from the Maya Pub in Hua Hin

15 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +73 (385 cases total)

Pranburi: +19 (71 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +2 (12 total)

Kui Buri: +1 (10 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +1 (37 total)

Thap Sakae – 0 (2 total)

Bang Saphan – +2 (0 total)

Bang Saphan Noi – 0 (0 total)

