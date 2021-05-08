8 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

On Saturday (8 May), health officials reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,275.

Of the new cases, 105 were discovered in Hua Hin, the majority liked to an outbreak among workers at a pineapple processing factory located on the bypass road.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,275 total cases in the province, 365 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 906 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 15 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

To date, 111 foreigners in Prachuap Khiri Khan tested positive for the virus along with 1,164 Thai nationals.

8 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +105 (887 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (208 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +1 (17 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +2 (103 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (14 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (22 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

