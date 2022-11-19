9 concerts in 9 days: Major music festival is underway in Pak Nam Pran

A huge music festival, which sees a total of nine concerts taking place over nine days, is underway in Pak Nam Pran.

Thursday saw the opening of the “Lom Wong Mun Festival At Pak Nam Pran” which is being held until Nov 25.

Well known Thai artists such as Tom Dundee, Carabao and rocker Sek Loso will be performing at the festival in the coming days.

The festival, which is being organised in conjunction with the Tourism Authority, also features a host of other entertainment, including an amusement park and more than 250 shops and food outlets.

The event schedule is as follows:

November 19 – Tom Dundee, Na Moo Pongthep Kradon Chamnan

November 20 – Joker Family

November 21 – Carabao band

November 22 – Liu Ajariya and Skypass Band

November 23 – Nescafe Srinakorn

November 24 – Sek Loso

November 25 – Skypass band and FC Band

Thursday’s opening ceremony was chaired by Pranburi District Sheriff Mr. Prida Sukjai and attended by Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Acting Sub Lt. Korakot Opas, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, President of Prachuap Province Tourism Business Association, Mr. Sarawut Limarunrak President of Prachuap Provincial Administrative Organization, Dr. Manat Nonuch, Chairman of the Board Miracle of Life Foundation, Namlap Imthuai, President of the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization.

