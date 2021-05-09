9 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports sharp fall in new COVID-19 cases

On Sunday (9 May), health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,295.

All of the new cases were reported in Hua Hin.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,295 total cases in the province, 348 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 943 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 15 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

The news comes following the discovery of more than 100 new cases linked to a pineapple processing factory located in Hua Hin, on the bypass road.

On Saturday (8 May) health officials reported between 108 and 112 new cases (two official reports gave conflicting figures).

Following the discovery of the cases a number of preventative measures have been out in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Also on Saturday, a field hospital was set up on the site of the pineapple factory, while the provincial governor also ordered the factory to cease operations temporarily while the outbreak is being investigated.

9 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +20 (907 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (208 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (17 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (103 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (14 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (22 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

comments