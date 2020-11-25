9 underage girls rescued from prostitution in central Thailand

Twelve people were arrested by police following a pre-dawn raid on a spa located on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi Muang district.

Torsak Sukwimol Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner said the raid was conveyed by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division after authorities learned that the un-licensed spa was a front for prostitution.

The spa manger’s procured female sex workers, including some who were below the age of 18. Nine underage girls were rescued during the raid.

The spa which opened last year in June used social media to recruit female workers. Those who were found to be involved in the operation will face charges of child prostitution.

Source: The Thaiger

