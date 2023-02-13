A focus on self-love at Chiva-Som with February offers in honour of Valentine’s Day

Transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin has pioneered self-love and self-care as part of its unique wellness philosophy for over 27 years. This month, it expands its offering for Thailand’s residents with short retreats at the beach, either alone or with a loved one, a series of complimentary workshops, and visiting practitioners from around the world.

Throughout the month of February, guests may book the One-Night Stay, a gentle introduction to the world of wellness. Guests enjoy all-inclusive accommodation, three wellness meals, a health and wellness consultation, a physical analysis, fitness and leisure activities, unlimited use of the wellness facilities, and a spa treatment.

For longer wellness journeys, the newly launched Two-Night Wellness Getaway Retreat focuses on Weight Management, Immune Resilience, Restart Fitness, Stress Relief or Indulgent Spa. Each programme is personalised to individual needs and goals, and wellness advisors are on hand to guide the journey to sustainable lifestyle transformation. As well as the all-inclusive benefits outlined above, there are two programme-specific sessions, whether personal training or holistic therapy.

February guests also enjoy 20% savings on a selection of treatments such as the signature facial, reiki or functional movement, and an in-room minibar that introduces healthy refreshments and snacks to incorporate into the diet at home.

Guests staying at Chiva-Som for Valentine’s Day can enjoy a romantic wellness dinner overlooking the ocean. Courses include salmon macadamia mousse with balsamic caviar, pan-seared lobster with zucchini roulade, and rose panna cotta with mango and passionfruit sorbet.

Chiva-Som’s complimentary group activities are an integral part of the wellness experience, offering a variety of disciplines to explore, from the ever-popular aqua aerobics and yoga, to functional movement and postural improvement from the physiotherapy team. New additions to the timetable this month include giving hands care with paraffin treatments, and creating homemade face masks from all-natural products that nourish the skin.

To further support journeys of self-care, Chiva-Som also welcomes four world-renowned practitioners this month, as part of its residency programme, who will lead complimentary workshops:

Facial Reflexology – Mariko Hiyama

Sorensensistem™ therapist and instructor Mariko Hiyama introduces the ancient art of facial reflexology, a needleless technique that can be practised on the self to relieve stress in the body and the mind.

From a young age, Mariko was drawn to the art of healing after encounters with chi masters in her native Japan. Today, she is one of the world’s foremost experts on Sorensensistem reflexology. The technique combines Oriental medicine and neuroanatomy to map the reflex zones and meridians on the face. Targeting these can benefit the body’s entire nervous and hormonal systems, stimulating the flow of positive energy while releasing negative energy which can lead to pain, anxiety and insomnia.

Kundalini Awakening & Healing Meditation – Evelyn Param Dhyan

Evelyn Param Dhyan leads guests on a spiritual journey towards self-realisation and enlightenment through gentle movement, focused breathing and concentration of the mind.

German born, but based in Thailand, Evelyn takes a holistic approach to healing. She is trained in the arts of yoga, pranayama, meditation, naturopathy, reiki and counselling, and combines movement and awareness to help guests release tension in the body and the mind.

Stress Release – Paul Emery

Health & Wellness Coach Paul Emery has practised mind-body healing for over four decades. He educates guests about methods to deal with overwhelming thoughts and feelings, which if left unchecked, can contribute to health problems.

With a background in neuro-linguistic programming, energy medicine, emotional freedom technique, Thought Field Therapy and Havening, Paul has helped the world’s leading actors, musicians, royals and politicians find inner healing, combining tapping with visualisation for rapid relief of stress and anxiety.

Hormone Yoga – Prema Jo Yee Yung Fung

Global nomad Prema Jo Yee Yung Fung teaches guests how to restore the natural balance of hormones in their body using specific asanas and breathing techniques. These will improve metabolism and harmonise the nervous systems.

Prema, the founder of Prema Living, is inspired in her teachings by her own journey of over two decades of yoga to heal pain, stress and the symptoms of menopause. She is a master of Vedanta, meditation, reiki, and the teachings of Swami Sivananda.

The One-Night Stay begins at THB 19,000++ per person or THB 32,000++ per couple until 31th March 2023, and the Two-Night Wellness Getaway Retreat at THB 49,000++ per person or THB 78,000++ per couple. These prices are applicable for Thailand’s residents and expatriates only.

To start your wellness journey, please email reservations@chivasom.com, LINE @chivasom or WhatsApp +66 82 796 7689.

Visit www.chivasom.com for more details of the retreats and classes.

