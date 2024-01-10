A guide to night markets in Hua Hin for tourists and locals alike

By Paul Laffisse

Night markets are ubiquitous to Thailand, and like many other places, Hua Hin is home to an abundance of them.

Each market in Hua Hin offers a blend of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences, making them must-visit destinations for anyone in the area.

Whether you’re a visitor exploring Hua Hin for the first time or a local resident who hasn’t visited these markets in a while, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to visit and enjoy the different night markets in Hua Hin.

Cicada Market

No visit to Hua Hin is complete without visiting Cicada Market.

Located in Khao Takiab, Cicada Market is a vibrant night market open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holiday evenings from 5pm. It’s an ideal spot for weekend shopping and relaxation. The market primarily features local handicrafts, offering a diverse selection of fashionable summer clothing, beachwear, jewelry, souvenirs, and paintings. Many of the exhibiting painters, well-known in the area, often work at the “Hua Hin Artists Village”.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to invest in art for home decoration. The clothing here is trendy, well-designed, and inspired by summer vibes. The market is far from boring, with puppet shows for children and stage performances. You can enjoy a cocktail while listening to live bands playing jazz, a variety of music, or hit songs. Remember to buy coupons at a specific counter to savor a refined traditional dinner along with your drink.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/w8epNqZFqnFR2Qso7

Tamarind Market

Adjacent to Cicada Market, Tamarind Market operates on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 5 to 11 pm, and also during long weekends. This expansive food court offers a plethora of dishes, from Thai cuisine to pizza, hot dogs, pastries, and Chinese food. The market is a flawless culinary journey, blending Western and Eastern flavors.

Reminiscent of Singapore’s “Newton Circus” or similar hawker centers, you can order from any stall, create your menu, and choose any table. However, arrive early as it gets crowded, especially near the stage where bands perform pop music. Our tip: start at Tamarind Market for food, then head to Cicada for shopping and live music, and to grab more food!

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/oi7gW7DrCSzrA7DJ9

Saphan Pla Night Market

Close to Soi 53 (Hua Hin) and located on Hua Hin Fishing Pier, Saphan Pla Walking Market is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 5 to 10 pm. Offering a unique view of the beach and coastline, it’s a prime spot for local seafood.

“Pla” or “Plaa” in Thai means “fish”, and the market features food stalls along the pier with views of traditional fishermen and boats. The atmosphere is quiet and peaceful. It’s a lovely spot to sit and relax in the evening.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/hjr8TTdCrETYvD3C7

Rimlay Market

Situated on Queen’s Park Road, Queen’s Park 19 Rai, Rimlay Market offers a comprehensive culinary and shopping experience. The market welcomes a variety of vendors, from food stalls to artists, painters, and craftsmen.

The park has recently been renovated with improved walkways and offering a delightful post-dinner beachside walk. The playground makes it family-friendly.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/YHzo2X362mkAfDHHA

Baan Khun Por

In Soi 88 (Hua Hin), Baan Khun Por is a food court open daily from 5 pm until midnight, attracting both Thais and foreigners. Its name, meaning “Father’s House”, suggests a welcoming atmosphere for family, friends, or relatives.

The market features live music bands and an extensive selection of food stalls. There’s so much food to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. During holidays and live weekends major artists and bands will perform at Baan Khun Por drawing large crowds.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/9zS9RS7Jp1LGSKBR8

Hua Hin Night Market

Located downtown at the corner of Petchkasem Road and Sa Song Road, Chat Chai Night Market operates daily from 4:30 pm to midnight, getting busier after 6:30 pm. Stalls are set up along the road, flanked by rows of shophouses.

The market offers a balance of local food and goods, including handicrafts, beachwear and clothing. Go here for your elephant pants and ‘Ray Bans’. The market also features unique food items like fresh coconut pancakes and authentic French style pancakes, a rare find in Hua Hin.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/71fa4tFQgTiLbPDq9

Pae Mai Market

Only open on Tuesday evenings from 3 pm, Pae Mai Market is a vibrant and colorful market. It offers an exciting culinary experience with a wide range of foods, from sushi to pizza and Thai local dishes. Pae Mai Market is a popular spot among Hua Hin residents, adding an authentic local touch.

It has 8 alleys dedicated to food stalls and 2 for consumer goods like toys and summer clothing. Although it has many tables, it doesn’t operate as a typical hawker center, as you’ll need to bring your food to the table yourself. Local music occasionally adds to the bustling atmosphere.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/DkcMKrPDfHXjLMSM6

Hua Hin’s night markets are more than shopping destinations; they are vibrant spots where visitors can immerse themselves in the local lifestyle. Each market has its unique charm, offering an array of food, art, music, and crafts. Whether you’re a tourist or an expat resident, exploring these markets is a must-do experience in Hua Hin.

comments