A guide to the best picnic locations in and around Hua Hin

By Punyisa Chalauysophon

Picnicking in Thailand can be a wonderful experience that many expatriates and tourists might not initially consider.

But Hua Hin and the surrounding area has more than its fair share of picturesque spots ideal for a picnic.

Many of us have fond childhood memories of picnics with our families.

All it takes is packing some food, drinks, a mat, and chairs, and then heading to the beach. Picnicking is not only an affordable way to spend time for those with large families but also offers a romantic experience for couples.

In Thailand, going for a picnic can be an excellent opportunity to discover hidden gems, whether it’s a secluded beach, exploring the depths of a national park, or watching the sunset over one of the region’s serene dams.

Thai food, with its array of flavors and dishes, is perfect for a picnic. Imagine enjoying a spread of spring rolls, satay, somtam, BBQ chicken and sticky rice while lounging on a beautiful beach or under the shade of sea pine trees.

For those who prefer traditional Western favorites, sandwiches, salads, pastries, cheese and cold cuts can also make for a satisfying picnic meal. Just pack it all up in your cool box and away you go.

And as the weather cools down during the winter season in Thailand, now is an ideal time for outdoor activities like picnics.

The milder temperatures and pleasant breezes provide a comfortable environment for picnicking.

Whether you’re a local, expat, or tourist, exploring the picturesque spots around Hua Hin with a picnic basket in hand offers a unique and relaxing experience amongst nature.

Below is a list of ideal places for picnics that I have personally visited. I hope you enjoy the outdoor experiences that the Hua Hin area has to offer.

Suan Son Pradipat

Suan Son Pradipat (Sea Pine Beach): This wide army-run beach is popular among Thai families for picnics. It offers plenty of afternoon shade from sea pine trees, beach chairs, and tables for rent, and the option to order food from the army restaurant.

Pranburi Dam

Pranburi Dam: Known for its stunning sunsets, Pranburi Dam is an ideal spot for a late afternoon picnic with views over the dam and surrounding mountains.

Sam Roi Yot Beach

Sam Roi Yot Beach (Dolphin Bay): If you’re looking for a quieter beach experience, this is the place. Drive along the 5km beach and pick your spot. The area also offers shade from sea pine trees.

Queen’s Park 19 Rai

Queen’s Park (19 Rai): Located in Hua Hin town, this park combines a small beachfront with a kids’ playground and exercise area. It’s a popular spot for local families to picnic, especially after work.

Khao Kalok Beach

Khao Kalok Beach (Pak Nam Pran): This beach is perfect for picnics and also offers food, restaurants, and beach chair rentals. It’s busier on weekends but offers a trail hike to a stunning viewpoint.

Hua Hin Fishing Pier

Hua Hin Fishing Pier: A unique spot for a picnic, either on the pier or the adjacent beach. It offers views of the beach, pier, and a glimpse into the local fishing life.

Other public beaches: Hua Hin, Khao Takiab, Khao Tao, and Sai Noi Beach are all excellent choices for a picnic. These spots are ideal when the weather is favorable and you’re in the mood for an outdoor experience.

Each of these locations offers its own unique charm, making them perfect for family outings, romantic getaways, or simply enjoying nature.

