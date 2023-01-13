A must see FREE live music event is happening in Hua Hin on Saturday

Popular Swedish band DUO JAG are flying in to play a spectacular one-off FREE concert at Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin on Saturday 14th January 2023.

DuoJag are an energetic and harmonious “show band” who tour full-time all over Sweden, Norway & Finland.

They will be performing favourite hit songs from all genres of music that have hit the charts in recent years.

It has often been said about Duo Jag: “They sound like the original”.

It was through their impressive musical ability that they achieved their strong following, and early in their career gained fame on Swedish TV.

Members of the band are also avid golfers.

“A gig where we can stay & play at Black Mountain is as perfect as it gets and we hope everyone enjoys the show”, said lead singer Anders.

So music lovers, head down to Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin, from 6pm on 14th January for an evening of pure entertainment, performed live outdoors on the big stage.

Scan the QR code for a preview.

