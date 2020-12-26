A new cluster of Covid-19 found in Koh Lanta following a ‘big bike’ event

A “big bike” event held recently on Koh Lanta, in the southern province of Krabi, has resulted in another cluster of Covid-19 infections, according to a report from the Department of Disease Control (DDC). The DDC says, currently, there are around 10 confirmed cases and 129 people considered “at risk”.

The outbreak was linked to a patient who travelled to Koh Lanta from the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon last December 9. He was also accompanied by 2 bikers attending the “Multistrada Thailand Meeting of Ducati Bikers” on December 11.

He eventually came into contact with 133 people, of whom 129 are considered ‘at risk’ and only 4 are believed to be ‘low risk’. Officials have already tracked all of those affected from the hotel’s detailed registration of everyone who had attended the event.

DDC officials are urging local authorities in each province to check for residents who have a travel history to the Koh Lanta event and unknowingly spread the virus.

Original writer: Maya Taylor

Sources: The Thaiger | Nation Thailand

