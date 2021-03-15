A woman has been arrested for selling fake medical certificates online. The raid followed a tip-off that fake medical certificates were available to buy online via a Facebook page.

The suspect said she earned between 250,000 to 500,000 baht a month from the sale of fake medical certificates.

Niphaporn Ponghiran agreed 33 was arrested at a house on Phetsasem Soi 23 in Bangkok on Friday by officials of the patrol and Special Operations Division.

The Facebook page was called “Tongkarn Bai Rabrong Phaet” (Want medical certificates). After the tip-off, Police found the suspect had been creating fake medical certificates at her home and then selling them online.

The suspect confessed to opening the Facebook page to sell fake medical certificates six months earlier.

The police recovered from the house a computer, two printers.

An ATM card, seven stamps of the Ministry of Public Health, public hospitals, and private hospitals.

500 fake medical certificates from several hospitals, two grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On the computer were images showing how to create a fake medical certificate.

Niphaporn Pongkiran informed police she had downloaded and saved files for medical certs from the internet.

She then changed the details and added in ID numbers of Doctors/Clinics/Ministry of public health to create the form and printed them out.

Source: The Thaiger

