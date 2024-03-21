“About Us and Time” modern circus to perform in Vic Hua Hin Theater, March 30+31

“About Us and Time” is a modern circus acrobat arts performances showcasing an array of extraordinary talent.

Picture skilled acrobats, elegant dancers, and imaginative storytellers coming together in a harmonious blend.

The show seamlessly mixes impressive feats with a touch of artistry, creating an entertaining and visually stunning experience. It’s not just a show; it’s a unique celebration of human skill and creativity that leaves you smiling and appreciating the beauty of the unexpected.

Directed by Chloe Farrah, a coach and former performer from the world-renowned acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with Leng Rajanikara , the champion of Thailand’s Got Talent Season 2, and a talented team of acrobatic performers from the KV FAMILY team, champions in their own right, Thailand’s Got Talent Season 7 showcases skillful acrobats delivering breathtaking performances over the course of 60 minutes.

See you at VIC HUAHIN Theater on March 30 and 31. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and show starts at 7:00 p.m.

