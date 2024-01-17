Accelerated development of Nakhon Pathom to Cha Am expressway

Suriya Jeungroongruangkit, the Minister of Transport, has announced plans to expedite the construction of the Nakhon Pathom to Cha-am expressway, part of a larger initiative encompassing 72 transportation projects aimed at enhancing Thailand’s infrastructure network.

In a recent committee meeting, Minister Jeungroongruangkit detailed the Ministry of Transport’s strategy to advance these projects, aligning with the government’s ‘Quick Win’ policy.

This policy encompasses various transport domains, including land, rail, air, and waterways, aiming for comprehensive development across the board.

A key focus of this initiative is the Nakhon Pathom-Cha-am motorway, also known as the M8.

This expressway, stretching 109 kilometers, is designed to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly on Rama II Road and Phetkasem Road, which are currently major thoroughfares for traffic going towards Bangkok.

The M8, connecting Nakhon Pathom with Tha Yang in Phetchaburi, is projected to be completed by 2032. This four-lane expressway will not only reduce travel time between Hua Hin, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok but also integrate with the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi (M81) motorway at the Nakhon Chai Sri Interchange in Nakhon Pathom, ending at the National Highway No. 4 in Tha Yang.

Minister Jeungroongruangkit emphasized the importance of this project, noting the challenges and negotiations involved in land acquisition, particularly for the Pak Tho-Cha-am section. The new route aims to support increasing traffic volume heading south while reducing the load on existing roads.

The M8 will feature a combination of roads and elevated structures, with bridges crossing local roads, rivers, and areas with soft soil. This approach is intended to minimize the impact of land expropriation. The expressway will include nine toll gates at strategic locations, ensuring efficient toll collection.

The toll system on the M8 will integrate with Thailand’s M-Flow system, which was launched in November 2020.

The DOH says the system can handle up 2,500 vehicles per lane per hour and improves traffic flow by up to five times compared to the toll collection systems used previously.

The expressway will also feature a series of five rest areas and roadside facilities, including a rest stop in Bang Phae in Ratchaburi and Khao Yoi in Phetchaburi, two service areas in Nakhon Chai Sri in Nakhon Pathom and Ban Lat in Phetchaburi and a service centre in Ratchaburi.

In terms of traffic management and road safety, a computer aided system traffic control system will help to manage traffic flow along the route.

Officials say the system will help to reduce the likelihood of accidents for road users while also making traffic management more convenient and faster.

The system consists of a central control room that links commands to various traffic monitoring equipment along the route

Traffic conditions will be monitored using cameras and video surveillance, while Variable Message Signs (VMS) will be able to display information, recommendations and warnings to drivers in real time.

A real time vehicle counting system will be used to gather the very latest traffic conditions.

