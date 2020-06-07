Additional 9,000 quarantine rooms to be provided for Thai returnees

Efforts to secure an additional 9,000 quarantine rooms for Thai returnees from overseas are being sped up by the government.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich of the Defence Ministry said yesterday that the Public Health Ministry and the Defence Ministry has agreed to provide the additional facilities as more Thais were registering with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to return home.

Kongcheep said the government is now allowing 500 Thais to return home a day. The ministries have also coordinated with hotels to provide an additional 9,000 rooms to be used as quarantine facilities.

He said all returnees are being placed in state quarantine for 14 days and during that quarantine period they are tested twice for the virus.

The first test is conducted on the fifth day of their stay and the second on the twelfth day.

However, if they are found to have contracted Covid-19, they are immediately transferred to state hospitals for further treatment.

As of June 1, the CCSA reported that 30,019 Thais have already returned home. Nevertheless, no local transmissions have been reported in the past 13 days.

Source: Bangkok Post

